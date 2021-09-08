Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in crash near 50th and Frankford

Police say the accident happened around 8:30 Tuesday night

No further details have been released

Read more here: Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Motorcyclist killed in North Lubbock crash

Investigators say the motorcyclist died after hitting a pickup truck near the Lubbock landfill

The victim’s name has not been released

Read more here: One killed in motorcycle crash in North Lubbock County

Gov. Abbott calls third special session

Gov. Abbott says he will call a special session starting Sept. 20

The agenda includes transgender student athletes and federal COVID relief funds

Get the details here: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for redistricting, other conservative priorities starting Sept. 20

COVID-19 cases rising in kids

New data shows that children now represent more than 25% of the weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide

More than 250,000 pediatric cases were reported last week

That’s the largest number of weekly child cases since the start of the pandemic

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.