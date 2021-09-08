Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in crash near 50th and Frankford

Motorcyclist killed in North Lubbock crash

Investigators say the motorcyclist died after hitting a pickup truck near the Lubbock landfill

The victim’s name has not been released

Read more here: One killed in motorcycle crash in North Lubbock County

Gov. Abbott calls third special session

Gov. Abbott says he will call a special session starting Sept. 20

The agenda includes transgender student athletes and federal COVID relief funds

Get the details here: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for redistricting, other conservative priorities starting Sept. 20

COVID-19 cases rising in kids

  • New data shows that children now represent more than 25% of the weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide
  • More than 250,000 pediatric cases were reported last week
  • That’s the largest number of weekly child cases since the start of the pandemic

