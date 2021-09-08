Federal inmate serves his sentence from home, rebuilds life despite possibility of returning to prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The CARES act gave a Lubbock man the rare opportunity to serve his federal sentence from home and since being home he was able to find full time employment, but the possibility of returning to prison looms over.

Last year, nearly one in three federal and state inmates were infected with the coronavirus, according to reports from The Marshall project. In response, the CARES act gave the attorney general permission to send federal prisoners home or to release early, in hopes to avoid crowding in prisons.

“So that’s why the administration and the Bureau of Prisons acted quickly to identify individuals who may be at risk in order to place them in home confinement,” Wynn said. “These individuals are paying back their debt to society for the offense that they did, but they’ve also been working on their rehabilitation ,while in custody.”

Among the inmates selected was a first time non-violent drug offender, Kendrick Fulton, 48. He was convicted of drug conspiracy in 2003 and sentenced to nearly three decades.

“I get out in January 2032. This is 2020. There’s no way I’m going home now. And they were like, Yeah, yes, you can. But I didn’t believe that,” Fulton said.

However, his ticket home would come with an ankle monitor, case manager meetings and eventually Kendrick would have to return to prison. The Attorney General and President Biden have released a memo saying once the health emergency is over, inmates must return to the Bureau of Prisons to complete their sentence.

“You know, I hope I don’t go back. If I had to go back to release, I can tell another man about to get out that I got a job. I was working toward working something, it is possible. And I can tell another man who is going out, look man, that’s what I did in a year,” Fulton said.

Although Kendrick’s time home has an unknown expiration date, he said he is committed to making the most of his opportunity. After 17 years, Kendrick was finally able to hug his mother and rekindle a relationship with his son, who was a child when he was sent to prison.

“So of course a lot of my family has gotten older. Of course, you know, some of my family have even passed away,” Fulton said. “I’m not that person at 48 that I was at 29. So it was just important for them to see me, for me to love on them, for them to love on me.”

He currently resides in a half-way home with his sister in Round Rock, just outside of Austin.

Without the support of his family, Kendrick said he would not be able to obtain his CDL license, which allows him to drive carrying large loads and it takes about six months to obtain. His CDL license allowed him to gain full time employment with Coka Cola, delivering sodas.

“I just gave you my story and aid me, they just liked me, you know. But on the flip side, there’s a shortage of a CDL drivers in the country, there’s a shortage of about 300,000 drivers. So it was kind of maybe my story, but maybe a little bit more of they needed me,” Fulton said.

In his spare time, he advocates to prevent other people from making the same poor choices he made through the program called Life in the Feds.

“Let me be an example of what not to do, you know, to avoid the federal prison system at all costs. But if you happen to find yourself in the federal criminal justice system, the fact that I made it 17 years, the fact that my family made it, your family can make it too,” Fulton said.

Overall, Kendrick insists he has been rehabilitated.

“I always wish I was double jointed, so I can kick myself, you know, so I can kick myself for getting myself into this.” Fulton said.

Changes to sentencing laws would allow Kendrick to have an earlier release date, but Judge Sam Cummings rejected the petition. Unless his sentencing judge or the president himself intervenes, Kendrick along with 7,000 other inmates will return to prison when the emergency pandemic is lifted.

In the meantime, Kendrick said he will continue to make the most of his opportunity.

“If I had to go back to release, I know I got out, I did the best, I was working toward this… so it’s possible, I can say hey man, I can tell another man, that’s what I did in a year,” Kendrick said. “I take full responsibility for my crime. But I just want to be able to just continue to take advantage of this chance that I’ve got.”

