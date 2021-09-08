Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jasmine, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

She has lots of energy and gets along well with other dogs. Jasmine loves people and loves to cuddle. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

