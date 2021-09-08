Lubbock Community Theatre begins season at new facility with ‘CLUE on Stage’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Community Theatre is back for its 2021-2022 season!

The theatre will kick of its season with a production of ‘CLUE on Stage’ beginning Sept. 17 at its new facility located at 3101 35th Street.

You can catch the production for two weeks only through Sept. 17-19 and again through Sept. 24-26. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. For ticket information and a full list of productions, visit www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org.

Lubbock Community Theatre begins 2021-2022 season (Lubbock Community Theatre)

Read more about the Lubbock Community Theatre below:

LCT has been providing quality live theatre and performances for over 32 years. Our mission has always been to educate, entertain and empower our community through the performing arts. In that time we have had small beginnings that grew through hard work and passion for what we do. LCT now finds itself at a crossroads again. We are out of space and facing restructuring due to size constraints, financial needs, and implementing COVID protocols. We are excited to announce that we have found the answer to these issues in the form of 3101 35th St Lubbock, TX.

