Lubbock man files guilty plea in 2020 child pornography case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in federal court Tuesday, related to charges involving his wife in 2020.

According to court documents, Edward Lee Wheeler now faces 15-30 years in prison and has to register as a sex offender.

From January to June 2020, the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas says Wheeler, 24 years-old at the time, lived in Russell Springs, Kentucky.

During this time, the Court states “did use, persuade, induce, and entice” a 13-year-old living in Lubbock.

On June 14, 2020, messages were discovered between Wheeler and his wife, Jessica Wheeler, discussing sexual acts involving the underage victim.

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler (LCDC)

When the FBI was notified and obtained search warrants for the Wheelers’ Facebook accounts, “months of communication” between Edward and Jessica Wheeler were discovered, including sexual conversation and “full body nude images” of the victim. The guilty plea states Edward instructed Jessica to take the images.

Part of the sexually explicit communication described in the document include Wheeler instructing his wife and the victim to take “enhancers” activated and stimulated through sexual activity. The guilty plea states these enhancers are not real.

Wheeler also discussed selling a baby between him and the victim for $42 billion to a “European agency” that does not exist.

“Edward, often pretending to be another person, was directing Jessica in very explicit terms to engage in sexual intercourse with other men,” documents state.

In the guilty plea, Edward admits he also coerced the victim over Facebook directly, to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Images sent to Wheeler then crossed state lines via the internet when they were sent from Lubbock to Kentucky.

Jessica Wheeler pleaded guilty to charges of receipt and distribution of child pornography in September of 2020.

Edward Wheeler remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on hold for U.S. Marshals.

