Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize

A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing on Aug. 27.(Texas Lottery)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing on Aug. 27.

The ticket was purchased at Stripes No. 2253, located at 2412 98th St., in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (1-10-44-47-56), but not the Mega Ball number (23).The Megaplier number was 3.

Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners.

Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (Match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier® for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT

