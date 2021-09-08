Man charged with 10 federal counts involving child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been arrested and charged with 10 federal counts; one count of sexual performance of a child under the age of 14 and nine counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Maxwell Wilson, 33, was indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on Tuesday. He is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for U.S. Marshals.

The indictment shows CyberTips were filed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about videos of child sexual abuse. Investigators were able to connect the videos to Wilson.

When Wilson was asked about it, he said his Facebook was hacked and was not able to access the account.

The next day, investigators were notified of another CyberTip of child sexual abuse, connected to the same Facebook account.

**WARNING** The following content may not be suitable for some readers.

When detectives searched Wilson’s computer and Facebook, they found multiple videos. One is of a juvenile male engaging in intercourse with a prepubescent male. The prepubescent male is laying on the ground and tries to stand up. The juvenile shoves the child back to the ground and continues the intercourse. The child appears to be in pain due to the actions committed against him. The video is 2:21 minutes long. This is one of the two videos reported to NCMEC.

According to the detective, there was one video where Wilson was on video chat with a juvenile. The video showed “a juvenile male erotically dancing in the bathroom. During the video the juvenile pulls down his underwear and exposes (himself). In the top right corner of the video, it appears to be Maxwell Wilson engaging in self-manual genital stimulation while watching the video. The video appears to be a video chat as it seems that Maxwell Wilson is interacting with the child during the video and directing him in (what) to do. The video is 3:10 minutes long.

Another video showed a prepubescent male engaging in sex with an adult male. The video is more than two minutes long. A different video was of a prepubescent male disrobing and engaging in manual self-genital stimulation, according to the arrest warrant. That video was nearly two minutes long.

Detectives also found messages where Wilson was engaged in a group on Facebook where the videos were shared. Some of the messages amongst the group say, “Just wanted boys only please,” and “We (sic) anyone inbox me video of boys porn only.” Other messages from people in the group admins says, “Exchange Company Rules. NO TEENAGER AND ADULT VIDEOS. KIDS VIDEOS ONLY. 3 WARNING AND YOU’LL ME (sic) KICK OUT. ALL MEMBERS NEED TO SEND AT LEAST 2 OR MORE VIDEOS DEPENDS ON YOU. PLEASE FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE RULES.”

The warrant says Maxwell used the account to communicate with other people. He sent items that identified him as the owner of the account.

Between the two reported CyberTips, Maxwell Wilson was reported to have sent a total of six videos that constituted apparent sexual abuse material, according to the warrant. The detective also reported there were at least 18 occasions where Wilson sent videos that constituted apparent child sexual abuse material. When Wilson’s phone was searched, the detective found nine photos/videos that constituted apparent child sexual abuse material.

