Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
New Deal ISD
Now former New Deal educator accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night
Dave & Busters
Dave and Busters eyeing Lubbock location
Friday shooting reported as self-defense, suspect in critical condition pending charges

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
WATCH LIVE: Law enforcement announce ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ drug, gun trafficking investigation
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts