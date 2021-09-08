One person dead after grain silo accident in Bovina

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a grain silo accident in Bovina.

The Bovina Police Department, Fire Department and Friona Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heartland Co-Op around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7.

Police say three people were cleaning and removing corn when the victim went in the silo and was sucked in underneath.

Emergency personnel recovered the victim, identified as Michael Molden, around 8:45 p.m.

