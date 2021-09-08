Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Unit has responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night.

Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m., where a person with serious injuries was pronounced deceased on scene.

LPD asks motorists to avoid the area of Frankford Avenue between 50th and 57th streets, where lanes are closed for investigation.

This is a developing story.

