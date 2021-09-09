Local Listings
9/11 memorial flag garden in Boston found vandalized

Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in...
Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.

WCVB reports several of the flags had been uprooted and were laying on the ground, broken. Several trash cans had also been turned over.

The flags had been planted Wednesday by members of nonprofit group Project 351 and the Mass 9/11 Fund.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an act of vandalism.

The damaged flags have been repaired, reports the Boston Herald, and are scheduled to stay on display through Sunday, next to the city’s 9/11 memorial. A special section of the garden is dedicated to the 205 people from Massachusetts who died in the tragedy.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

