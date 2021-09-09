Local Listings
Boil water notice issued for portion of South Lubbock

Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary School dismisses students
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for businesses and residents located in the area bordered by FM-1585, Norfolk Avenue, 135th Street, and Quaker Avenue.

Residences and businesses effected by the outage are being notified directly.  Early Thursday morning water line construction in South Lubbock caused a drop in water pressure and temporary outage.

The water was restored by 9:30 a.m. this morning.

As a precaution, Lubbock-Cooper Central Elementary School chose to dismiss students. Here We Grow Children’s Learning Center daycare also dismissed children.

The City of Lubbock is currently awaiting test results from water samples to ensure the water is safe. Effected customers must boil all water used for human consumption. This includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

If customers do not boil water, they are advised to use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for two minutes should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. We advise businesses to place signage over all public water-using appliances and facets, printable signs are available at www.mylubbock.us/boilwatersigns.

For additional information related to the boil water notice call the City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department at 806-775-2588.

