Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati applying to join Big 12, ESPN and SI report

Big 12 Conference Logo
Big 12 Conference Logo(AP Images)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to new reports from sources to ESPN and Sports Illustrated, four schools have submitted applications to join the Big 12.

Wednesday night, sports journalists began reporting that a Big 12 Presidents call is scheduled for Friday morning to formally vote the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, Brigham Young University and the University of Houston into the league.

A vote on new membership requires the presence of the full board, which currently still includes the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, who were formally invited to join the Southeastern Conference at the end of July. That membership would be effective in July 2025.

According to sources for ESPN, the most realistic timeline for BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati joining the Big 12 is 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
New Deal ISD
Now former New Deal educator accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
Dave & Busters
Dave and Busters eyeing Lubbock location

Latest News

Texas Tech game day
Texas Tech football officials expect a full house for first home game
Isaiah Dante Moreno, 25, and codefendant Elias Ignacio Sisneros, 22, were indicted today for...
New Mexico man indicted for selling ‘ghost guns’ in Lubbock
Maxwell Wilson, 33, currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Man charged with 10 federal counts involving child pornography
Lubbock man files guilty plea in 2020 child pornography case
Lubbock man files guilty plea in 2020 child pornography case