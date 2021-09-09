California man charged with Hale Co. murder faces new federal charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In January, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced 24-year-old Alexander Y. Duberek of California was wanted for the Murder of 30-year-old Chad David Luera in Hale County on November 1, 2020.

Duberek turned himself in to San Diego, CA officials in March after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On November 1, 2020, the Hale County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a deceased person and found Luera’s body beside the road on North FM 400, just before 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Duberek on a charge of interstate domestic violence. This is a separate charge from the murder charge in Hale County.

The indictment reads:

On or about October 31, 2020,... Alexander Yoichi Duberek, defendant, did travel in interstate commerce with intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate “John Doe,” an intimate partner and dating partner of the defendant, and while in the course of, and as a result of, such travel and presence, committed and attempted to commit a crime of violence, that is, a violation of... aggravated assault, and murder, against “John Doe,” ad the defendant’s conduct resulted in the death of “John Doe.”

For the federal interstate domestic violence charge, Duberek faces up to life in prison if convicted.

30-year-old Chad David Luera (Luera's family)

