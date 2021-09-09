Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Health to close inpatient behavioral health center

Covenant will transfer adult inpatient services to StarCare.
Covenant Health Logo
Covenant Health Logo
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health will close its inpatient behavioral health center and transition its services to StarCare Specialty Health System in November.

Inpatient services will be transferred to StarCare’s Sunrise Canyon Hospital, a community-based adult psychiatric hospital, effective Nov. 15, 2021.

Covenant previously provided both inpatient and outpatient care for adult behavioral health patients. The decision to close the inpatient center was made in hopes of eliminating duplicate services across Covenant, StarCare and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC).

“Sunrise Canyon Hospital is literally a one-of-a-kind community-based, publicly-funded inpatient psychiatric hospital that specializes in delivering high-quality psychiatric care close to home,” StarCare CEO Beth Lawson said in a news release. “This new partnership will streamline care for adults, avoid duplication of services, and offer an enriched training ground for psychiatric residents.  Personally, I could not be more pleased with this collaboration and the coordination of care that is sure to result.”

Covenant and TTUHSC plan to make significant investments in expanding StarCare’s services for adults experiencing mental health distress, while Covenant Children’s will focus on scaling up outpatient behavioral care for children and adolescents.

“We are blessed to live in a community that recognizes the behavioral health gaps and addresses them, ensuring those patients will receive optimal care for their body, mind, and spirit,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said in a news release. “We are confident in the abilities of the StarCare team and believe our patients and community are best served under their leadership.”

For more information, visit covenanthealth.org or starcarelubbock.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Latest News

Lt. Nicholas Holmes, a 2011 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.
Lubbock native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’
The Edge Theatre Company presents '55th Reunion' by Sylvia Ashby.
The Edge Theatre Company presents ‘55th Reunion’ by Sylvia Ashby
The Edge Presents '55th Reunion' by Sylvia Ashby
Noon Notebook - The Edge presents '55th Reunion' by Sylvia Ashby
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 9
KCBD News at Noon - Thursday, Sept. 9