Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Federal operation in Lubbock leads to 40 indictments

  • A years long drug operation resulted in 41 federal indictments and 15 arrests
  • The charges include distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy

Four schools apply to Big 12

  • Sources say Houston, BYU, Central Florida and Cincinnati all applied to join the Big 12
  • Big 12 Presidents are expected to accept them during a vote Friday

President Biden to lay out COVID-19 strategy

  • The six-pronged approach will focus on new mandates, protecting kids in schools and partnerships to get more people vaccinated

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
Big 12 Conference Logo
BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati applying to join Big 12, ESPN and SI report
Texas Tech game day
Texas Tech football officials expect a full house for first home game
Isaiah Dante Moreno, 25, and codefendant Elias Ignacio Sisneros, 22, were indicted today for...
New Mexico man indicted for selling ‘ghost guns’ in Lubbock