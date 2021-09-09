Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Federal operation in Lubbock leads to 40 indictments

A years long drug operation resulted in 41 federal indictments and 15 arrests

The charges include distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy

Four schools apply to Big 12

Sources say Houston, BYU, Central Florida and Cincinnati all applied to join the Big 12

Big 12 Presidents are expected to accept them during a vote Friday

President Biden to lay out COVID-19 strategy

The six-pronged approach will focus on new mandates, protecting kids in schools and partnerships to get more people vaccinated

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.