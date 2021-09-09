Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Dolphin trapped by Ida rescued from Louisiana canal

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dolphin that lost its way during Hurricane Ida was returned to the Gulf in a huge rescue effort dubbed “Operation Free Flipper.”

Following the storm, the juvenile bottlenose dolphin was spotted in a canal in Slidell, Louisiana. Officials believe it was pushed inland through an estuary and became trapped.

Local and federal agencies, plus animal rescue organizations, teamed up for the relocation operation.

Roughly a dozen people entered the canal and used nets to corral the wayward mammal. It was then carried to a waiting vehicle with a water tank inside.

After being examined by marine mammal experts, the dolphin was deemed healthy and transported with a police escort to the Mississippi coast.

The operation came to an end as the dolphin was safely released to the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Latest News

The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming...
Trump endorses GOP challenger to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney
Covenant Health Logo
Covenant Health to close inpatient behavioral health center
FILE - Judge Judy Sheindlin arrives at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif.,...
Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter
The Edge Theatre Company presents '55th Reunion' by Sylvia Ashby.
The Edge Theatre Company presents ‘55th Reunion’ by Sylvia Ashby