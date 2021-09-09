The Edge Theatre Company presents ‘55th Reunion’ by Sylvia Ashby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Edge Theatre Company presents an original new play by Sylvia Ashby ‘55th Reunion’.

The staged reading directed by Ginger Angstadt will be at the following times:

Sept. 10-11 starting at 7 p.m. First Unitarian - 2801 42nd Street

Sept. 12 starting at 2 p.m. First Unitarian - 2801 42nd Street

Sept. 17-18 starting at 7 p.m. at Carter Chapel CME - 420 N MLK Blvd.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://edgetheatrelubbock.org/productions/ for more details

Read more about the staged reading:

Sylvia was able to preview this work on March 7, 2020, at the First Friday Art Trail at LHUCA.

It centers on the characters of a small-town graduating class and how time has offered its bounty or taken its toll on each of them. We meet, among others, George and Louise who is questioning her continuance of their relationship, Marjorie who now lives alone with her dog and Susan and Jack who are finally declaring their interest in one another after 55 years.

The vagaries of life have produced much for each of them to consider.

Conversations with the Edge will center on the issues that face those who are aging: food insecurity, housing options when one can no longer live alone, mental health issues concerning aging, isolation, and the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.