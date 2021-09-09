Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses

In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban...
In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, Facebook on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them.

It’s Facebook.

In a partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and a microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case.

The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Latest News

A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
Lt. Nicholas Holmes, a 2011 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.
Lubbock native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine
LIVE: Biden remarks on boosting COVID vaccinations, stopping delta spread