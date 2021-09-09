Hotter days still ahead...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry and hot is the trend for the next several days as temperatures soar into the upper 90s.

Hot, hot, hot! (KCBD)

A cool start to the day today with a morning low of 64 in Lubbock. We will quickly warm up this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a breeze from the south. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s with a high of 93 in Lubbock.

Even hotter heading into the weekend with a high of 97 on Friday and 96 Saturday. Much of the area will likely see triple-digit highs the next couple of days. Expecting lots of sun and little to no rain through the next 7 days.

Drought monitor update

Drought Update (KCBD)

The most recent drought update as of Thursday morning at 7:30am shows an increase in abnormally dry conditions across the South Plains from the last week. And with little rain in the forecast the next 7 days and more heat, this will likely continue to be the trend in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.