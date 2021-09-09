Kastman Park holds 9/11 tribute

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the American tribute flag field at Kastman Park has been set up for the 19th time.

First responders and volunteers spent the morning putting together the display made up of 1,000 American flags. The tribute is sponsored by Prosperity Bank and is intended to honor the victims and first responders of the tragic attacks.

”It’s been two decades since the events took place, and we just still want to remind people what happened was important and shaped our history,” said Makenzie Means of Prosperity Bank. “And even though it’s been 20 years it’s still just as important as it ever was, and we just want to pay tribute to the victims of those events.”

The flags will remain up until Tuesday at Kastman Park off the South Loop between Memphis and Indiana.

