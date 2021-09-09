Local Listings
Kastman Park holds 9/11 tribute

Prosperity Bank set up the annual American flag tribute to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 memorial at Kastman Park
9/11 memorial at Kastman Park
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the nation approaches the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the American tribute flag field at Kastman Park has been set up for the 19th time.

First responders and volunteers spent the morning putting together the display made up of 1,000 American flags. The tribute is sponsored by Prosperity Bank and is intended to honor the victims and first responders of the tragic attacks.

”It’s been two decades since the events took place, and we just still want to remind people what happened was important and shaped our history,” said Makenzie Means of Prosperity Bank. “And even though it’s been 20 years it’s still just as important as it ever was, and we just want to pay tribute to the victims of those events.”

The flags will remain up until Tuesday at Kastman Park off the South Loop between Memphis and Indiana.

