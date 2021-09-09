KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a cattle dog mix who gets along with with other dogs.

He likes to play and staff says Martin is a big sweetheart who can get anxious in the kennel. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

