Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Martin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Martin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a cattle dog mix who gets along with with other dogs.

He likes to play and staff says Martin is a big sweetheart who can get anxious in the kennel. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and has a chip. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
DPS identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments
A Lubbock resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3million for the drawing...
Lubbock resident claims $3 Million Mega Millions®prize
Lubbock Police were dispatched at 8:31 p.m. to Frankford Avenue, where a person with serious...
Pedestrian killed, hit by vehicle on Frankford Avenue, Tuesday night

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Martin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jasmine
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie