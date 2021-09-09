Lubbock native serves as member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

SAN DIEGO, California (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 11 based out of Naval Base Point Loma, located in San Diego, California.

Lt. Nicholas Holmes, a 2011 Coronado High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.

”I joined the Navy because I wanted to do my part,” said Holmes. “I wanted to serve my country.”

According to Holmes, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Lubbock.

“Growing up, I received a lot of support from friends, family and my community,” said Holmes. “That has definitely contributed to my trajectory in the Navy.”

Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

As a member of the submarine force, Holmes is part of a rich 120-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

”The Navy contributes to national security because most of the world is covered by water,” said Holmes. “We keep the seas safe and free.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

”What our undersea forces accomplish every day is vitally important to our nation’s defense,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Our Submarine Force is a critical part of worldwide maritime security, humanitarian assistance operations, and the nation’s advanced nuclear triad. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, forward deployed and ready - from the depths, we strike!”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Holmes is gaining unparalleled leadership development experience and technical knowledge, while directly contributing to the Navy’s efforts to protect the homeland and ensure global stability.

”Not everyone is able to serve in the military,” added Holmes. “I’m fortunate that I have the opportunity to do that and that I get to serve with submarines. All of the experiences I’ve had in the Navy, good and bad, have brought me to where I am today. I’ve had the chance to grow personally and see a lot of cool places. It’s been an honor and an adventure serving in the Navy.”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Navy Office Of Community Outreach.