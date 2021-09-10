Local Listings
3 suspects arrested in connection with August robberies

27 year-old Ladasma Shedd, 18 year-old Willie Cox, Jr., and 27 year-old Aaliyah White(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Three suspects are in custody in connection with the late August robberies of Ace Cash Express and Burger King.

Lubbock Police were called to Ace Cash Express in the 4600 block of 34th Street for reports of shots fired at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, August 30th.  21-33863

Officers were then called to the Burger King in the 7000 block of University Avenue at 10:08 p.m. for reports of a robbery. 21-33931.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

27 year-old Ladasma Shedd  and 27 year-old Aaliyah White were taken into custody on Wednesday, September 8th, around 3:00 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Slide Road. Shedd was arrested on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant, while White was arrested for two outstanding municipal warrants.

18 year-old Willie Cox, Jr. was taken into custody on Thursday, September 9th, around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5500 block of 58th Street in connection with a home invasion that occurred in the 1600 block of 59th Street around 5:00 a.m. on August 29th. (21-33691)

Additional charges are expected in connection with the Ace Cash Express and Burger King robbery.

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating one of the suspects wanted in connection with the Aug. 30, 2021 robbery of Ace Cash Express.(Lubbock Police Department)

