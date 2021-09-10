Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfide victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced
City of Lubbock has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for businesses and...
Boil water notice issued for portion of South Lubbock
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments

Latest News

Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death
Daybreak Today 9.10
Daybreak Today Friday morning brief