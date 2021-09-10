Local Listings
Big 12 votes to accept adding BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF to conference

Big 12 logo
Big 12 logo(Big 12)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -(Press Release) The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors this morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston to join the Conference.

Today’s actions were in accordance with Big 12 Conference Bylaw 1.5.2.b.3 requiring an affirmative vote of a supermajority of Directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members.

As necessary, institutional Boards will be in session today to act on Big 12 Conference membership.

Videoconference announcements with Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, and campus representatives are scheduled today at the following times:

Houston – 11:00 a.m. CT

BYU – 11:30 a.m. CT

UCF – 2:45 p.m. CT

Cincinnati – 3:30 p.m. CT

