Codes Neighborhood Deployment in Depauw McLarty Neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Dapauw McLarty neighborhood on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This exercise area will be bordered by Marshall Street, Quaker Avenue, Erskine Street and Frankford Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office set up at the corner of Wayland Baptist University campus at 801 North Quaker to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Inspectors will be talking to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

The Code Administration Department will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Dapauw McLarty neighborhood on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (City of Lubbock)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.