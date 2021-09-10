Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
Daybreak Today 9.10
Daybreak Today 9.10
By Bobby Benally
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders home opener slated with SFA tomorrow night

  • Texas Tech kicks off its home schedule with a 6 p.m. start Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium
  • Tech expects more than 55,000 fans for home opener

Boil water notice for parts of south Lubbock

  • Between fm 1585 and 135th from Quaker to Norfolk

9/11 20th Anniversary

  • Tomorrow marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States
  • Nearly 3 thousand people died on that day
  • Several events held today and tomorrow here in Lubbock

