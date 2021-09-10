Health Department hosting Vaccination Clinic on Texas Tech Campus Prior to First Home Football Game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Public Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic before Texas Tech’s first home game versus Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

The clinic will take place on September 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., the vaccine bus will be parked on Memorial Circle.

The City states Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 12 years old or older.

