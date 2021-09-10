Local Listings
Health Department hosting Vaccination Clinic on Texas Tech Campus Prior to First Home Football Game

(WRDW)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Public Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic before Texas Tech’s first home game versus Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

The clinic will take place on September 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., the vaccine bus will be parked on Memorial Circle.

The City states Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to all individuals ages 12 years old or older.

