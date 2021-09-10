Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock businesses to host community events for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Events open to the public include a remembrance climb and a country concert.
Lubbock businesses hold events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Lubbock businesses hold events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.(Mr. Kyle Jones, Davila Middle School)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Various businesses across Lubbock are hosting events Saturday in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Crunch Fitness Lubbock is hosting its annual 9/11 Remembrance Climb all day Saturday. Local firefighters in full turnout gear will be climbing 110 flights of stairs on the step mills, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers, to honor the first responders who lost their lives that day. Crunch Fitness will be challenging its staff and members to join them in the remembrance climb, and members of the community are invited to join.

Local firefighters in full gear complete the Crunch Fitness 9/11 Remembrance Climb every year.
Local firefighters in full gear complete the Crunch Fitness 9/11 Remembrance Climb every year.(Crunch Fitness)

Participants will receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness and a social media feature. Crunch Fitness Lubbock is located at 6205 Slide Road, and participants can join any time between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. For more details or to sign up, contact Hiba Abduljawad at 407-360-6746 or hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com.

Additionally, TexWestus will be hosting a concert at Cook’s Garage Saturday night. The Lubbock country duo teamed up with Boots and Badges of the South Plains to provide free meals for first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Lubbock country duo will be performing at Cook's Garage Saturday night.
Lubbock country duo will be performing at Cook's Garage Saturday night.(TexWestus)

For more information, visit texwestus.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lubbock has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for businesses and...
Boil water notice lifted in South Lubbock
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jason White, 41
Jason White pleads guilty to production of child pornography, faces up to 30 years in prison
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD

Latest News

Jones AT&T Stadium. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
WATCH LIVE: Texas Tech news conference on new teams invited to the Big 12, Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Big 12 announcement
No injuries reported after car crashes into auto parts store
No injuries reported after car crashes into auto parts store
Summer of Sharing food drive delivery at the South Plains Food Bank
Saturday Workdays at South Plains Food Bank beginning with Volunteer Kick-Off Event