Lubbock businesses to host community events for 20th anniversary of 9/11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Various businesses across Lubbock are hosting events Saturday in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Crunch Fitness Lubbock is hosting its annual 9/11 Remembrance Climb all day Saturday. Local firefighters in full turnout gear will be climbing 110 flights of stairs on the step mills, representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers, to honor the first responders who lost their lives that day. Crunch Fitness will be challenging its staff and members to join them in the remembrance climb, and members of the community are invited to join.

Local firefighters in full gear complete the Crunch Fitness 9/11 Remembrance Climb every year. (Crunch Fitness)

Participants will receive a free one-week membership to Crunch Fitness and a social media feature. Crunch Fitness Lubbock is located at 6205 Slide Road, and participants can join any time between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. For more details or to sign up, contact Hiba Abduljawad at 407-360-6746 or hiba@fitnessventuresllc.com.

Additionally, TexWestus will be hosting a concert at Cook’s Garage Saturday night. The Lubbock country duo teamed up with Boots and Badges of the South Plains to provide free meals for first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Lubbock country duo will be performing at Cook's Garage Saturday night. (TexWestus)

For more information, visit texwestus.com.

