Lubbock Police Academy graduates seven new recruits

Graduates expected to enter field training next week
By Addison Barthold
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After enduring six months of dedicated training, seven recruits graduated from the Lubbock Police Academy today.

Next week they are expected to enter field training and get a first-hand look at Lubbock crime, which has recently seen an increase.

“They hit the streets next week, and they will learn from their field training officers what it is to be a servant leader..While crime has gone up across America, I am optimistic that we still have people that are competing to be a police officer, competing to get out there and serve their communities in the law enforcement capacity, and I’m excited about that” says Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

The Lubbock Police Department says recruiting has been down the last few years.

However, Chief Mitchell says that with the Lubbock City Council’s recent steps to increase officer salaries, he is hopeful that future recruitment numbers will increase as well.

“I think that will have a bigger impact on our ability to go out and recruit new police officers, new cadets, new recruits to come on to our police department, which will allow us to address the crime issues.”

The next police entrance exam is November 6th. You can register at the Lubbock Police website.

