Lubbock VA clinic encourages veterans to ‘reach out’ for mental health assistance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - September 11th is World Suicide Prevention Day, part of September being suicide prevention month.

Every year, the local VA determines a theme for the month of awareness. This year, the theme is “reach out.” Staff members dedicated to mental health assistance at the VA say just speaking with someone in their clinic could save a veteran’s life.

“When you look at the annual suicide prevention report that comes from the VA, what we’ve seen consistently is that being engaged within VA services can greatly reduce the risk of suicide,” said Nathan Bradley.

Nathan Bradley is the suicide prevention coordinator with the Amarillo VA healthcare system, which recently opened up a new Lubbock clinic. He says by contacting the clinic, veterans can receive a myriad of mental health resources, including an on-sight behavioral health team with psychiatrists and nurse practitioners.

“Our goal is to reach out to the veterans who are not engaged in VA services and to help them get engaged to provide them with any sort of resources that they may need, and to let them know that help is there.”

Bradley says that with the 20-year anniversary of the September 11th attacks being tomorrow, now is the time to reach out to any veterans you may know and check on them.

“Any time we come up with an anniversary such as the 20th anniversary of September 11th, it opens the door to have some of those difficult conversations, and to let them know that there are resources available,” Bradley said.

Bradley encourages veterans to visit the new Lubbock VA clinic on 4th Street and take advantage of these resources. You can also call the veterans crisis line, which is available 24/7 and offers both call and text options. That number is 1-800-273-8255 (and select 1).

