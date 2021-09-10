Local Listings
Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing

In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.

NYRA suspended Baffert in May after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test.

A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.

Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster.

NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.

