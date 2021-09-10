No injuries reported after car crashes into auto parts store

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Fire Rescue were called to respond to South Lubbock after a car crashed into an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

The crash took place at the O’Reilly’s on 82nd Street in the 2600 block, near University Avenue. Emergency crews received the call around 2:20 p.m.

One white Sedan at the scene was fully inside the store through the front window. According to police, no injuries were reported as of 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

