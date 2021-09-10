Ranching Heritage Center Honors Quanah Parker Day with 1908 Film Presentation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the National Ranching Heritage Center will honor Quanah Parker Day with a 1908 film presentation.

On June 10, 2019, the Texas Governor signed a bill to make the second Saturday of each September Quanah Parker Day to celebrate the influence of Quanah’s life. This year the National Ranching Heritage Center presents a rare opportunity on Quanah Parker Day to see a 1908 Western film with Quanah as one of the characters.

This 1908 film set the pattern for the stereotyped Western. The actors playing lawmen were actual marshals and real bank robbers. Bill Tilghman directed the film after gaining fame as a respected U.S. Marshal in the Oklahoma Territory. Actor Al Jennings had been convicted of train robbery but took up acting after his release from prison. Frank Canton was a real gunfighter. Heck Thomas was another well-known sheriff. And Quanah, after years of waging war, became famous as a successful rancher and representative for the Comanche people.

The movie begins with the bank robbers scoping out the bank in town. The film ends in a manner that became traditional—the good guys get the bad guys and the money goes back to the bank.

Bill Tilghman also set up the film company, the Oklahoma Mutoscene Co., and shot two more films that year: A Round-up in Oklahoma and The Wolf Hunt. Some of the scenes from The Bank Robbery show up in the opening moments of the 1993 film Tombstone.

The viewing of the film will be at 2:30 p.m. in the Anderson Room at the National Ranching Heritage Center, located at 3121 4th Street.

The center is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m.

