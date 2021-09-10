Saturday Workdays at South Plains Food Bank beginning with Volunteer Kick-Off Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food trucks, a live DJ and helpful volunteers will gather to help mark the start of Saturday Workdays with the South Plains Food Bank.

The public is encouraged to stop by the Food Bank at 5605 MLK Blvd on Saturday, September 11. Volunteer hours will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and continued entertainment until 1 p.m.

The Food Bank says although registration is already filled, everyone is still encouraged to visit the event and enjoy the community and the atmosphere of neighbors helping neighbors.

