Texas Tech news conference on new teams invited to the Big 12, Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Jones AT&T Stadium. (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the invitations sent to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Houston, inviting them to join the Big 12 Conference.

Hocutt is on the committee considering the Big 12 expansion and previously said keeping the Big 12 together is his highest priority.

“Right now our complete focus is to make the Big 12 conference as strong as it can possibly be,” Hocutt said. “I expect that Texas Tech will play a leadership role in that. We’re going to be a Power Five conference, and we’re not going to stop talking about being relevant nationally, competing for national championships.”

We’ll have the live stream of the news conference here at 4:15 p.m.

