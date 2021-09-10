Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TTU Honors College welcomes Julio Ricardo Varela with free showing of ‘In the Heights’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Honors College and partners welcome the public to a conversation with Julio Ricardo Varela at 7 p.m. followed by a free screening of “In the Heights” at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Cinemark Movies 16. The conversation with Varela will focus on Latinx representation in the media and will allow ample time for questions and answers with the public.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and an adaptation for film of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical state play, “In the Heights” tells the story of a young man from the Dominican Republic living in the Washington Heights area of Brooklyn.

Varela currently serves as the vice president of new business development for Futuro Studios, editorial director for Futuro Media, an independent, non-profit multimedia journalism organization, and is the founder of Latino Rebels and the co-host of “In the Thick” - a podcast about politics, race, and culture from a people-of-color perspective.

The free event, held at 5721 58th Street, is a collaboration with the National Endowment for the Humanities and held in partnership with Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication, Texas Tech’s Student Affairs, School of Law, Department of History, and Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lubbock has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for businesses and...
Boil water notice lifted in South Lubbock
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
New vaccine mandate for large employers
Texas Tech, Kansas City Chiefs Team Up for Marketing Partnership
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
Dept. of Justice identifies 40 suspects in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’
Jason White, 41
Jason White pleads guilty to production of child pornography, faces up to 30 years in prison