UMC ‘studying requirements’ to decide next steps following federal vaccine mandate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday afternoon, President Biden announced sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans, in his biggest move to get Americans vaccinated since the start of the pandemic. The president is requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to mandate the shot or weekly COVID-19 tests.

His plan also requires vaccines for any facility that receives Medicaid or Medicare funding, including hospitals.

Spokesman for UMC, Aaron Davis, sent the following statement in response:

“Vaccinations are encouraged, strongly encouraged. In fact we have weekly vaccine fairs and an internal lottery to incentivize staff to get fully vaccinated. At the end of the day, our staff are working very, very hard…they are on the front lines, protecting our community. We have had zero plans to mandate vaccines. That has never been our stance. However, we will now study the requirements and then decide next steps.”

We also reached out to Covenant Health. A spokeswoman tells us it will wait on its parent company, Saint Joseph Health, to determine a path.

