Upper 90s, lower 100s this afternoon for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The summer-like heat continues this afternoon with temps today hotter than yesterday.

Hot and sunny today (KCBD)

Started off the day in the lower 70s in Lubbock, but temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the south is expected today with high temperatures ranging from 95 to 102 degrees across the area. A bit hotter for those off of the caprock. Still no rain expected today through the weekend.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and mild with a low of 67 degrees.

Hot but beautiful weekend ahead. (KCBD)

Your weekend is looking beautiful but hot with highs Saturday similar to Friday, but a degree or two cooler. Sunday will be a bit cooler as well with plenty of sunshine both days. A good weekend to spend at the pool or the lake, but remember to stay hydrated.

For now, this hot pattern looks to break down just a bit heading into next workweek, but temps still remain above average and rain chances remain minimal.

