Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.(Source: Walmart, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is ending its quarterly bonuses for U.S. store workers at the end of January.

The company said it’s rolling the money into the base pay of associates.

News of the change came in a memo to employees.

Walmart has been offering bonuses based on store performance for decades but made them quarterly in 2007.

The company has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.

The news comes after Walmart announced last week it was raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, beginning Sept. 25.

The move will boost wages for more than 525,000 workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Lubbock has issued a boil water advisory until further notice for businesses and...
Boil water notice lifted in South Lubbock
Justin David Musgraves, 39, pleaded guilty in May to possession of pornography involving a...
Lubbock city employee, volunteer firefighter sentenced
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD
Fugitives in Operation Taste the Rainbow
‘Operation Taste the Rainbow:’ drug, gun trafficking investigation ends with 40 federal indictments

Latest News

Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat.
Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case
In this Monday July 12, 2021 file photo, horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court in the...
Medina Spirit trainer Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing
Antiguo dentista se declara "no culpable" de 16 cargos federales
Jason White pleads guilty to production of child pornography, faces up to 30 years in prison
The National Ranching Heritage Center honors the statewide Quanah Parker Day on September 11,...
Ranching Heritage Center Honors Quanah Parker Day with 1908 Film Presentation
The ruling could potentially save app developers billions of dollars that could encourage them...
Judge loosens Apple’s grip on app store in Epic Games decision