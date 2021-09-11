Local Listings
End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 10

Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ropes 22 Menard 21

Farwell 62 Sudan 0

New Deal 37 Slaton 0

Roosevelt 59 Tahoka 0

Whiteface 64 Southland 19

Kress 56 Miami 8

Christ the King 46 Wellman-Union 0

Lubbock Christian 34 Sacred Heart 9

Monterey 23 Midland 21

Paducah 60 Petersburg 13

Motley County 66 Spur 20

Seminole 22 Denver City 18

Friona 55 Muleshoe 13

Tulia 51 Sanford-Fritch 6

Littlefield 21 Post 20

Shallowater 49 Levelland 7

Idalou 49 Brownfield 13

Ralls 14 Seagraves 13

Snyder 55 Lamesa 0

Valley 67 Meadow 20

Nazareth 40 Groom 22

Klondike 62 Grady 16

Crosbyton 27 Munday 16

Clarendon 49 Bovina 7

New Home 47 Plains 8

Lockney 31 Boys Ranch 14

Dimmitt 30 Sunray 12

Frenship 14 Lubbock-Cooper 13

Floydada 34 Smyer 8

Abernathy 50 Sundown 13

Silverton 46 Guthrie 18

Rankin 76 Borden County 40

Sterling City 84 O’Donnell 38

Hermleigh 50 Lueders-Avoca

Whitharral 80 Lubbock Titans 36

Hale Center 32 Memphis 13

Plainview 33 Lubbock High 14

Anton 59 Kingdom Prep 14

Sweetwater 47 Lakeview 20

Wildorado 70 Hart 24

Rule 91 Patton Springs 60

Weatherford-Christian vs. Trinity Christian (canceled)

Eden vs. Ira (canceled)

Lorenzo vs. Amherst (canceled)

Olton vs. Texico (Saturday, Sept. 11)

