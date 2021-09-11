End Zone scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Ropes 22 Menard 21
Farwell 62 Sudan 0
New Deal 37 Slaton 0
Roosevelt 59 Tahoka 0
Whiteface 64 Southland 19
Kress 56 Miami 8
Christ the King 46 Wellman-Union 0
Lubbock Christian 34 Sacred Heart 9
Monterey 23 Midland 21
Paducah 60 Petersburg 13
Motley County 66 Spur 20
Seminole 22 Denver City 18
Friona 55 Muleshoe 13
Tulia 51 Sanford-Fritch 6
Littlefield 21 Post 20
Shallowater 49 Levelland 7
Idalou 49 Brownfield 13
Ralls 14 Seagraves 13
Snyder 55 Lamesa 0
Valley 67 Meadow 20
Nazareth 40 Groom 22
Klondike 62 Grady 16
Crosbyton 27 Munday 16
Clarendon 49 Bovina 7
New Home 47 Plains 8
Lockney 31 Boys Ranch 14
Dimmitt 30 Sunray 12
Frenship 14 Lubbock-Cooper 13
Floydada 34 Smyer 8
Abernathy 50 Sundown 13
Silverton 46 Guthrie 18
Rankin 76 Borden County 40
Sterling City 84 O’Donnell 38
Hermleigh 50 Lueders-Avoca
Whitharral 80 Lubbock Titans 36
Hale Center 32 Memphis 13
Plainview 33 Lubbock High 14
Anton 59 Kingdom Prep 14
Sweetwater 47 Lakeview 20
Wildorado 70 Hart 24
Rule 91 Patton Springs 60
Weatherford-Christian vs. Trinity Christian (canceled)
Eden vs. Ira (canceled)
Lorenzo vs. Amherst (canceled)
Olton vs. Texico (Saturday, Sept. 11)
