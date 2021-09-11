Texas Tech kicks off home schedule vs. SFA, Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Fresh off a dominating second-half performance last weekend against Houston, Texas Tech will look for a similar showing this Saturday when the Red Raiders host Stephen F. Austin in their home opener.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mark Neely and analyst Brandon Jacobs will call the game from inside Jones AT&T Stadium as coverage will be provided via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, any personal cellular device and television streaming services using the ESPN app. Registration for the subscription service can be found at ESPNPlus.com. Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris, sideline reporter Chris Level and engineer Steve Pitts. The radio broadcast can also be heard on on XM channel 211, Sirius channel 211 or via the TuneIn app.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas Tech will face Stephen F. Austin for the fourth time in program history Saturday as the Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time against the Lumberjacks. All three meetings have been lob-sided wins for the Red Raiders, who own an average margin of victory of just over 48 points in the series.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools since the 2016 season opener when Patrick Mahomes II racked up for more than 500 yards of total offense in just over one half of play. The Red Raiders routed the Lumberjacks, 69-17, in front of 69,097 fans, the 16th-largest crowd in Jones AT&T Stadium history. Texas Tech also hosted SFA for a 58-3 rout late in the 2001 season and then a 61-13 victory in 2013.

Saturday’s game will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, a tragic event that ultimately led to the first meeting between the two schools in 2001. SFA was not originally on Texas Tech’s slate in 2001 but was added after the Red Raiders’ scheduled game at UTEP, set for Sept. 13, was canceled when the NCAA announced that all college football games that weekend would be postponed. Due to schedule conflicts, Texas Tech was unable to find a replacement date with UTEP and instead added a post-Thanksgiving game at home against the Lumberjacks.

TEXAS TECH ALL-TIME AGAINST THE FCS

Since 1978 when the NCAA divided its Division I schools into two divisions, Texas Tech has compiled a 24-1 all-time record against FCS opponents. All of those games have been played at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech has won its last 18-consecutive games against FCS opponents dating back to the 1988 season. The NCAA renamed Division 1A and Division I-AA to FBS and FCS in 2006 to note the distinction in football programs.

This is the 11th time in the past 15 seasons where the Red Raiders have faced an FCS program in their home opener. Texas Tech is a perfect 10-0 in those games.

Texas Tech is averaging an impressive 52.6 points per game all-time against FCS foes. The Red Raiders have reached the 40-point mark in each of their last eight meetings with FCS programs.

Texas Tech’s lone loss to an FCS program came in 1988 when North Texas stunned the Red Raiders, 29-24, inside Jones AT&T Stadium.

TEXAS TECH IN HOME OPENERS

The Red Raiders have been dominant in home openers during their history as Texas Tech is 75-18-3 all-time after winning each of its last 21 openers inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech has not dropped a home opener since 1999 when North Texas, by then an FBS school, shocked the Red Raiders, 23-14, in the third game of the season.

Since 1980, Texas Tech is 37-4 in home openers with two of those losses coming to ranked opponents (1992 vs. No. 15 Oklahoma and 1990 vs. No. 18 Houston).

Texas Tech has scored at least 40 points in nine of its last 10 home openers. The Red Raiders, who are averaging 49.1 points per game in home openers since 2000, have scored 50 or more points in nine of those games and 60 points four times.

Texas Tech has won each of its last 21 home openers, the majority of which being in a blowout fashion. The Red Raiders have averaged 30.3 points as their margin of victory over the course of the winning streak.

NON-CONFERENCE SUCCESS FAMILIAR FOR RED RAIDERS

Texas Tech enters this weekend having won each of its last 12 non-conference games at home and 37 of its last 38 contests dating back to the 2002 season. The Red Raiders are an impressive 44-2 overall in non-conference home games since moving to a spread offense in 2000.

Texas Tech’s success against non-conference opponents from either the FCS level or a Group of Five conference is even more impressive as the Red Raiders have won each of their last 28 regular-season contests at home or on the road against non-power five members.

In fact, Texas Tech has not dropped a non-conference game against a Group of Five opponent since falling at No. 17 Houston, 29-28, early in the 2009 season. In addition, Tech has not lost to an unranked, Group of Five opponent since New Mexico surprised the Red Raiders, 27-24, in 2004.

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells is 4-1 in non-conference games during his tenure at Texas Tech and is 16-14 over his career with 10 of those losses coming to power-five schools, nine of which that were during his tenure at Utah State. Texas Tech can run through the non-conference slate with an undefeated record for the first time in Wells’ career with wins the next two weeks against Stephen F. Austin and Florida International (not including 2020 where there was only one non-conference game).

TEXAS TECH SET TO HONOR THE LIVES LOST ON 9-11

Texas Tech will honor the lives of those lost during the terrorist attacks on our country this Saturday with a special pregame ceremony prior to kickoff against the Lumberjacks. Pregame festivities include bagpipes, a 21-gun salute and a flyover to recognize the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in the nation’s capital. Texas Tech will also recognize several area first responders prior to and throughout its home opener as part of its Celebrate America promotion.

Pregame events for Saturday also include a performance from four-time NBA world champion Shaquille O’Neal, who will be the special guest deejay at Raider Alley. Texas Tech is actively searching for additional musical acts for its Raider Alley venue, which is located on the Engineering Key in the heart of campus.

