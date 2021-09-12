Hot, but trending a little cooler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We reached the mid 90s again in Lubbock today, and it looks like from here we will trend a little “less” hot. We’ll still see some days in the 90s, but more days next week will only peak into the 80s while lows drop into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 67°, S 10

SUNDAY: Sunny, high of 91, SW 10-15mph.

Next week, the forecast looks generally dry, but there is the chance for a few isolated showers during the second half of the work week. Right now, it looks like the best chance will be around Thursday.

-RG3

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.