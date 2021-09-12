Hot, but trending a little cooler
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We reached the mid 90s again in Lubbock today, and it looks like from here we will trend a little “less” hot. We’ll still see some days in the 90s, but more days next week will only peak into the 80s while lows drop into the 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 67°, S 10
SUNDAY: Sunny, high of 91, SW 10-15mph.
Next week, the forecast looks generally dry, but there is the chance for a few isolated showers during the second half of the work week. Right now, it looks like the best chance will be around Thursday.
-RG3
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.