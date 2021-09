LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in North Lubbock County late Saturday night.

Lubbock police responded to the crash just after 11:30 in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injures.

Investigators have not released any additional details.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently on-scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1300 block of N. Milwaukee Ave.

