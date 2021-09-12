Texas Tech Athletics addressing ‘unacceptable’ concession delays

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics experienced staffing issues with many of its gameday part-time staff tonight, causing unacceptable delays at several concession stands on the Jones AT&T Stadium concourse. As of Saturday morning, Texas Tech had confirmation that a full staff would be present for what was expected to be a capacity crowd.

Unfortunately, more than 50 percent of our gameday part-time staff did not show tonight, which includes concession workers and non-profit organizations for those areas. Texas Tech is already engaging in conversations with our concessions partner, Spectra, to improve the staffing issue for the remaining five home games this season.