Texas Tech Athletics addressing ‘unacceptable’ concession delays
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics experienced staffing issues with many of its gameday part-time staff tonight, causing unacceptable delays at several concession stands on the Jones AT&T Stadium concourse. As of Saturday morning, Texas Tech had confirmation that a full staff would be present for what was expected to be a capacity crowd.
Unfortunately, more than 50 percent of our gameday part-time staff did not show tonight, which includes concession workers and non-profit organizations for those areas. Texas Tech is already engaging in conversations with our concessions partner, Spectra, to improve the staffing issue for the remaining five home games this season.