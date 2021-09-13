Local Listings
Covenant Health ‘monitoring’ Federal and State requirements, does not mandate vaccines at this time

Covenant Health System Sign (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has responded to a request for input from KCBD after President Biden’s announcement on Thursday revealing mandates requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, or weekly COVID-19 tests.

The new rules would affect roughly 17 million workers at hospitals and health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid.

Covenant Health states while they are not currently requiring COVID-19 vaccines for caregivers, they are strongly encouraging health care workers and the public to get vaccinated, saying they believe the shot is the “best protection from serious COVID-19 complications,” adding they are monitoring for updates to requirements from government officials.

Read the full statement from Covenant Health below:

“At this time, Covenant Health does not mandate vaccines for caregivers. We do, however, strongly encourage all of our caregivers who are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine to do so. Similarly, we encourage everyone in our community to do the same. We believe the vaccine is the best protection from serious COVID-19 complications and, along with other best practices such as masking and social distancing, the best mechanism to minimize the spread of the disease.

We continually monitor the requirements put in place by both the federal and state governments and will continue to evaluate appropriate next steps.”

