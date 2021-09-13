Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,

1 person dead after drive-by shooting in east Lubbock

shooting was around 6:15p.m. Sunday night

happened at the intersection of east Colgate and north Zenith

investigation still on-going

Texas Tech Police investigating overnight campus robbery

robbery happened around midnight

suspect approached female with a gun

took off in a 2008 Chevrolet suburban with Texas license plate PLH 2353

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas

expected to make landfall tonight along the Texas gulf coast

storm could intensify by tomorrow morning

could produce 5 to 10 inches of rainfall

