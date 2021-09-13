Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Monday morning brief
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Daybreak Today,
1 person dead after drive-by shooting in east Lubbock
- shooting was around 6:15p.m. Sunday night
- happened at the intersection of east Colgate and north Zenith
- investigation still on-going
Texas Tech Police investigating overnight campus robbery
- robbery happened around midnight
- suspect approached female with a gun
- took off in a 2008 Chevrolet suburban with Texas license plate PLH 2353
Tracking Tropical Storm Nicholas
- expected to make landfall tonight along the Texas gulf coast
- storm could intensify by tomorrow morning
- could produce 5 to 10 inches of rainfall
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.