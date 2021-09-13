End Zone Team of the Week: Snyder Tigers

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The third KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Snyder Tigers.

In their Week Three matchup against the Lamesa Golden Tornadoes, the Tigers won 55-0 to improve their undefeated record to (3-0).

Snyder finished the 2020 season with a record of (2-6), but have already surpassed their win total through the first three weeks of the season. Their offense has found an early stride, scoring over 20 points in each of their contest and a total of 100 points in the last two weeks. The Tigers defense has also been playing lights out so far this season. Through the first three weeks, they have only allowed a total of 15 points to their opponents.

Next week, Snyder will travel to San Angelo to take on Lake View. During head coach Wes Wood’s tenure, the two teams have split the matchup (1-1), so the Tigers are looking at this game as the tie breaker.

