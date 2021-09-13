Local Listings
A little less hot today

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a cool start to the morning thanks to a lack of humidity across the region, but temperatures this afternoon will still be above average. It won’t be as hot as Saturday, but we’ll still reach the low 90s.

TODAY: Sunny, high of 91, SW 15

TONIGHT: Clear, low of 65, S 15

Next week, the forecast looks generally dry, but there is the chance for a few isolated showers during the second half of the work week. Right now, it looks like the best chance will be around Wednesday and Thursday.

